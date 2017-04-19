BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Doha Bank:
* Q1 net profit 364 million riyals versus 354 million riyals year ago
* Q1 net operating income increases by 1 percent to 724 million riyals
* Customr deposits 54 billion riyals as at March 31
* Loans and advances 59.5 billion riyals as at March 31 Source: (bit.ly/2oLa5nZ) Further company coverage: )
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.