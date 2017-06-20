June 20 Mannai Corporation:

* Acquires 12 percent stake in Gfi Informatique from Apax France and Altamir

* Says acquired 8.1 million shares in Gfi Informatique at a price per share of €8.00

* Says following acquisition, co holds 64 percent whereas Apax France and Altamir hold 6 percent of share capital and voting rights of Gfi Informatique

* Says will further acquire 17 percent of share capital and voting rights of Gfi Informatique from Boussard & Gavaudan in july 2017

* Says will further acquire 15 percent of share capital and voting rights of Gfi Informatique from from Apax France, Altamir and Boussard & Gavaudan in 2018