April 26 Ooredoo Qsc:

* Q1 group net profit to Ooredoo shareholders decreased by 34 percent to 584 million riyals

* Revenue increased by 2 percent to reach 8 billion riyals for Q1 2017

* Q1 customer base up 26 percent to 149 million

* Net profit results in Q1 2016 benefitted from significant foreign exchange gains of 380 million riyals. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, net profit in Q1 2017 was up by 3 percent