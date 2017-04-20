April 21 Qbe Insurance Group Ltd

* Pricing on usd300m fixed rate senior notes due 2022

* Notes will bear 3.00 % per annum interest

* Notes issued for term of 5.5 years (maturing 21 october 2022)

* Priced an issue of usd300 million fixed rate senior notes due 2022, to be issued under its usd4 billion medium term note programme

* Settlement and issue of notes at an issue price of usd200,000 each