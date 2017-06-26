BRIEF-Rajputana Investment & Finance to consider bonus issue
* Says board to consider bonus issue
June 27 Qbe Insurance Group Ltd
* Responds to ASX aware query
* QBE insurance group responds to ASX query regarding earnings guidance
* Says it wasn't until meeting on June 21 that the financial condition of each of its global divisions had been clarified and confirmed
* Determined that statement made in 2017 AGM regarding target combined operating ratio of 93.5%-95% would need to be revised
BERLIN, June 27 Low interest rates are the biggest risk to Germany's financial system which is robust overall, the financial stability committee said on Tuesday, adding while the banking system has become more resilient, risks have also increased.