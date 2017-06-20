June 21 QBE Insurance Group Ltd
* Group's three large operating divisions are currently on
track to report results in line with budget
* The interim insurance profit margin is expected to be
8.5%-9.5%
* Emerging markets experienced significantly higher than
expected claims activity during first five months of year
* Interim investment return above expectations increasing
likelihood that FY17 investment return will be at top end of
previously advised 2.5%- 3.0% target range
