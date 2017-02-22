Feb 22 QEP Resources Inc:
* QEP Resources reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial and operating results and announces 2017 capital
investment plan and guidance
* Q4 loss per share $0.56
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.15 excluding items
* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 total oil equivalent
production 57.0 - 60.0 mmboe
* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 oil production 21.0 mmbbl -
22.0 mmbbl
* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 gas production 180.0 bcf -
190.0 bcf
* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 total capital investment $950
- $1,000 million
* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 ngl production 5.75 mmbbl -
6.25 mmbbl
