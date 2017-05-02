Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Qiagen NV
* Qiagen nv - reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7% cer sales growth and adjusted eps target before restructuring costs of $1.25-1.27 cer
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qiagen NV qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Qiagen reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $307.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $306.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qiagen NV - for the second quarter of 2017, adjusted net sales are expected to rise approximately 5-6% cer
* Qiagen NV - for the second quarter of 2017, adjusted diluted eps are expected to be approximately $0.28-0.29 cer on an underlying basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.