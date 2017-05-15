BRIEF-Elegance Optical International Holdings entered into placing agreement
June 20 Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd:
May 15 Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd
* Super generation acquired 19 million shares of company of HK$0.004 each at HK$0.083 each
* Super Generation Group Limited is co wholly owned by George Lu, chairman and executive director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd:
* Profit attributable to owners of the company was approximately HK$0.1 million for the year ended 31 March 2017, down 99.5 percent