June 1 Qianhe Condiment and Food Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.188 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t3O1qq

