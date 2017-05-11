BRIEF-Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co's application for A share offering has been approved
* Announcement approval by the main board issuance approval committee of the CSRC on the A share offering
May 11 Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading on May 12 and resume on May 15 after withdrawing delisting risk warning
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman