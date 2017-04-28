April 28Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 62.1 million yuan to 79.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 34.5 million yuan

* Says expected increase of taurine's price and expected decrease of ethylene oxide plant's loss as main reasons for the forecast

