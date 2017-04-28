BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 62.1 million yuan to 79.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 34.5 million yuan
* Says expected increase of taurine's price and expected decrease of ethylene oxide plant's loss as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iImt8H
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014