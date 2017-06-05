BRIEF-Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share
* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE
June 5Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9Qizh0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: