May 19 Qijing Machinery Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EqZg2Z

