U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6Qiming Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 12
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes