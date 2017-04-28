BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings expands review of strategic alternatives
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
April 28 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 470 percent to 500 percent, or to be 295.2 million yuan to 310.8 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 51.8 million yuan
* Says that beauty business growth and inclusion of new company as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tsFLPf
* Superior Industries - on may 22, 2017, board increased its size from 8 to 9 directors through a resolution passed by board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2s5hywW