April 28 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 470 percent to 500 percent, or to be 295.2 million yuan to 310.8 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 51.8 million yuan

* Says that beauty business growth and inclusion of new company as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tsFLPf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)