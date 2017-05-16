BRIEF-China Grand Automotive's shareholder uses 520.0 mln shares as collateral
* Says its shareholder has used a total of 520.0 million shares, representing 7.27 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
May 16 Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Co., Ltd :
* Zhu Hong Bo has been elected as an executive director of company
* Hui Ching Lau has been re-designated from a non-executive director to an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its shareholder has used a total of 520.0 million shares, representing 7.27 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)