WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Qiwi Plc:
* Qiwi plc - Otkritie Holding JSC, Otkritie Investments Cyprus Limited commenced tender offer to purchase for cash up to 24.8 million class b shares of Qiwi
* Qiwi plc - to purchase for cash up to 24.8 million class b shares of Qiwi at a purchase price of $28.00 per class b share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.