New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Ql Resources Bhd
* Entered into share sale agreement with ruby technique sdn. Bhd
* Deal to further dispose of 38.03% equity interest being remaining shares in QL KK Properties comprising of 1.4 million ordinary shares
* Deal for a cash consideration of 7.3 million rgt
* Deal has no material effect on QL’s earnings per share Source (bit.ly/2oa16h4) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.