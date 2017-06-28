US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat as tech losses offset gains in banks
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
June 28 Qorvo Inc:
* CEO Robert Bruggeworth's FY 2017 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $6.5 million in FY 2016 - SEC filing
* CFO Mark Murphy's FY 2017 total compensation was $4.9 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sRs7XS) Further company coverage:
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
DUBAI, June 29 Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said on Thursday it would work with authorities to implement new security measures on flights to the United States "as soon as possible" - a move that could help it overturn an in-cabin ban on laptops.