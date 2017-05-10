May 10 QRF COMM VA

* FAIR VALUE OF THE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO GROWS TO 253.28 MEUR AT 31 MARCH 2017.

* STABLE OCCUPANCY RATE OF 96.91% AT 31 MARCH 2017.

* INCREASE OF THE IFRS NAV PER SHARE WITH 1.8% TO 24.36 EUR AT 31 MARCH 2017 AND AN INCREASE IN THE EPRA NAV PER SHARE WITH 1.5% TO 24.83 EUR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)