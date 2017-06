May 8 QSC AG:

* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 88.7 MILLION, AS AGAINST EUR 98.9 MILLION ONE YEAR EARLIER

* WITH CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF EUR 0.6 MILLION, CLOUD AND ICT PROVIDER QSC RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN Q1 OF 2017

* COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR, CLOUD REVENUES ROSE BY 117% TO EUR 5.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017

* CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)