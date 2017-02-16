Feb 16 Qt Group Oyj:
* Plans to achieve in 2021 an annual turnover of 100 million
euros ($106 million) with more than 15 percent operating profit
margin (EBIT%)
* Updated strategy is based on strong investment in growth,
focusing mainly on increasing Qt's market share among major
device vendors
* Due to investments made into company's growth, operating
profit is estimated to be negative between 2017 and 2018
* In 2019, a positive commercial result is expected,
operating profit of more than 15 percent of sales to be realized
in 2021
* Board of directors will be seeking authorization to
organize a rights issue for approximately 15 million euros
* To refrain from distribution of dividends until further
notice
