BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 QT GROUP OYJ:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 8.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 253,000 YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE TO GROW 15-20 PERCENT FROM 2016
* SAYS 2017 OPERATING RESULT WILL STILL BE NEGATIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.