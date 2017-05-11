BRIEF-MEDNAX announces acquisition of Greater Nashville Perinatology
* MEDNAX announces acquisition of maternal-fetal medicine practice in Tennessee
May 12 QT Vascular Ltd
* Entry Into Asset Purchase Option Agreement
* upon exercise of option by medtronic and closing , medtronic shall pay to sellers purchase consideration of us$28 million
* Company and its units entered into asset purchase option agreement with medtronic, inc. And one of its affiliates
* Medtronic has the option to acquire specific assets of the sellers and licence intellectual property
* Medtronic enters into loan & security agreement with co to extend interest‐bearing loan of 8% per annum of upto us$1.3 million for upto 3 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MEDNAX announces acquisition of maternal-fetal medicine practice in Tennessee
* General Electric Co - West Atlantic to lease four 737-800 Boeing converted freighters from GE Capital Aviation Services