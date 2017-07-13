FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QTC management awarded prime contract by department of labor
July 13, 2017 / 11:14 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-QTC management awarded prime contract by department of labor

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* QTC management awarded prime contract by department of labor

* Awarded a contract by U.S. Department of labor to continue to provide contract medical consultants

* Single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity firm fixed-price contract has a one-year base period of performance

* Contract has four one-year options, and a total contract value of approximately $15 million if department exercises all options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

