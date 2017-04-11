April 11 Qtone Education Group Guangdong Ltd :

* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 3 million yuan to 8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (13.1 million yuan)

* Comments that seasonal impacting, increased labor costs, marketing and administration expenses, as well as increased project investment are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/myTtdK

(Beijing Headline News)