BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Qtone Education Group Guangdong Ltd :
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 3 million yuan to 8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (13.1 million yuan)
* Comments that seasonal impacting, increased labor costs, marketing and administration expenses, as well as increased project investment are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/myTtdK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: