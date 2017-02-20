UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
Feb 20 Qtone Education Group Guangdong Ltd
* Says two controlling shareholders plan to unload up to 24.0 million shares in the company
* Says two controlling shareholders have unloaded 15.95 million shares in the company on Feb 16-17, 2017, representing 2.5 percent total issued share capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lm1Lbd
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.