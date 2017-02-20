Feb 20 Qtone Education Group Guangdong Ltd

* Says two controlling shareholders plan to unload up to 24.0 million shares in the company

* Says two controlling shareholders have unloaded 15.95 million shares in the company on Feb 16-17, 2017, representing 2.5 percent total issued share capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lm1Lbd

