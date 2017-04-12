BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 QTS Realty Trust Inc:
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS Realty - agreements will fix interest rate on term loan borrowings from Jan 2, 2018 through current maturity dates, Dec. 17, 2021 and April 27, 2022
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer