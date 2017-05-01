BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Qts Realty Trust Inc
* Q1 FFO per share $0.63
* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.64
* Sees 2017 operating ffo per share in range of $2.64 to $2.76 per share
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, of approximately $325.0 million to $375.0 million
* Labcorp says also maintaining its guidance for churn at high end of its historical average of 5-8% for 2017
* Labcorp says continues to anticipate in 2017 adjusted ebitda margins to be in line with 2016 adjusted ebitda margins
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.