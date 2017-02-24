BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Quabit Inmobiliaria SA:
* Capital increase of 36 million euros ($38 million) has been fully subscribed
* Offer was oversubscribed and received subscription orders reaching 232.5 million euros in the second round of share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5