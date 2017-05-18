BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
* KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
May 18 Quad/Graphics Inc
Effective preceding annual meeting on May 15, board approved amendment to decrease size of board from ten directors to nine directors
* Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores creating more than 550 jobs