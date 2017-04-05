UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
April 5 Quaker Chemical Corp
* Quaker Chemical and Houghton International to combine
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
* Quaker Chemical Corp says Houghton International shareholders will receive $172.5 million of cash
* Quaker Chemical - anticipates achieving cost synergies of approximately $45 million, majority of which will be realized within two years of deal closing
* Quaker Chemical Corp - after close of transaction, shares of combined company will continue to be listed on New York Stock Exchange
* Quaker Chemical - has secured $1.15 billion in committed financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. to support deal
* Quaker Chemical- agreement approved by co's board, Houghton International's board with full support of Hinduja Group
* Quaker Chemical Corp - companies will continue to operate independently until transaction is completed
* Quaker Chemical- Houghton shareholders also to receive 24.5 percent ownership of combined co, representing about 4.3 million shares of newly issued Quaker chemical stock
* Quaker Chemical Corp - following closing of transaction, new company is expected to have a 12-member board of directors
* Quaker Chemical - Michael Barry will continue as chairman, CEO of new business, structure of co will be determined in period between signing, closing
* Quaker Chemical Corp says post-transaction, combined company expects to continue to maintain its dividend
* Quaker Chemical Corp - board of new company will consist of 9 directors from Quaker Chemical and 3 directors to be nominated by Hinduja Group
* As per deal, Hinduja Group will become Quaker Chemical's largest shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.