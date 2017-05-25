May 25 Quaker Chemical Corp

* Quaker chemical corp - on may 23 co, units entered into an amendmen to that certain amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of june 14, 2013

* Quaker chemical corp says amendment extends maturity date of credit facility to june 14, 2019 - sec filing