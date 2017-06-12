June 12 Qualcomm Inc:

* Qualcomm announces agreement with Lifescan Inc, a Johnson & Johnson diabetes care company, to inform patient care with connected blood glucose meters

* Qualcomm Inc - companies plan to deploy 2NET solution to select physician offices in fall of 2017, and expand globally in 2018

* Qualcomm Inc - announces agreement with Lifescan Inc