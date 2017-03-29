March 29 Qualcomm Inc:

* Qualcomm appoints Dr. James H. Thompson as chief technology officer

* Qualcomm Inc - matt grob will transition to role of executive vice president of technology, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

* Qualcomm Inc - James H. Thompson, executive vice president of engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has been appointed to additional position of CTO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: