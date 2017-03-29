BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Qualcomm Inc:
* Qualcomm appoints Dr. James H. Thompson as chief technology officer
* Qualcomm Inc - matt grob will transition to role of executive vice president of technology, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc
* Qualcomm Inc - James H. Thompson, executive vice president of engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has been appointed to additional position of CTO
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results