May 31 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP

* Qualcomm - tender offer is being made pursuant to purchase agreement, dated as of October 27, 2016, by and between Qualcomm River Holdings B.V. and NXP

* Qualcomm Inc says tender offer is now scheduled to expire on June 28, 2017

* Qualcomm - required merger control filings relating to transaction filed in South Korea, Mexico, Taiwan and Japan on May 2, May 9, May 10, May 31, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: