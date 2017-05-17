May 17 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against
Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Says Qualcomm seeks an order that would require defendants
to comply with their long-standing contractual obligations to
Qualcomm
* Says also seeks declaratory relief and damages
* Qualcomm says it already filed a separate claim against
apple for its unlawful interference with license agreements
between Qualcomm and these manufacturers
* Qualcomm Inc says filed complaint in against FIH Mobile
Ltd. And Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Pegatron Corp, Wistron
Corp, Compal Electronics
* Qualcomm Inc says complaint filed for breaching license
agreements, other commitments with co and "refusing to pay" for
use of co's licensed technologies
* Says "our license agreements with Apple's manufacturers
remain valid and enforceable"
