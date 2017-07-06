FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
BRIEF-Qualcomm files patent infringement complaints against Apple with ITC, federal court
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back Paris deal, free trade
G20 Summit
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back Paris deal, free trade
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Qualcomm files patent infringement complaints against Apple with ITC, federal court

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* Qualcomm files patent infringement complaints against apple with international trade commission and federal court

* Qualcomm Inc - company is seeking leo against iphones that use cellular baseband processors other than those supplied by Qualcomm's affiliates

* Qualcomm Inc - Qualcomm expects that itc investigation will commence in august and that case will be tried next year

* Qualcomm inc - ‍qualcomm is seeking a cease and desist order barring further sales of infringing apple products that have already been imported​

* Qualcomm - is seeking to halt marketing, advertising, demonstration, warehousing of inventory for distribution and use of imported products in u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.