BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Qualcomm Inc:
* Qualcomm Inc - on March 12, parkervision moved to withdraw its itc complaint in its entirety
* Qualcomm Inc - co and the other defendants did not oppose the withdrawal of the complaint
* Qualcomm Inc - the U.S. International trade commission is expected to formally close the investigation in the coming weeks
Qualcomm Inc - Parkervision has asserted in public statements that it plans to proceed with the related district court case once the stay is lifted
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results