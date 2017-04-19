April 19 Qualcomm Inc:

* Qualcomm Inc - on March 12, parkervision moved to withdraw its itc complaint in its entirety

* Qualcomm Inc - co and the other defendants did not oppose the withdrawal of the complaint

* Qualcomm Inc - the U.S. International trade commission is expected to formally close the investigation in the coming weeks

* Qualcomm Inc - Parkervision has asserted in public statements that it plans to proceed with the related district court case once the stay is lifted