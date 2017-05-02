BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
May 2 Quali-Smart Holdings Ltd:
* Co agreed to issue, and Benefit Global Limited agreed to subscribe for convertible notes with a principal amount of hk$80 million
* Convertible notes shall bear interest at simple interest rate of 6% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears
* Net proceeds from notes issuance will be used for repayment of liabilities, expansion of financial services business under Crosby Group Source text: [bit.ly/2oTxW6V] Further company coverage:
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company