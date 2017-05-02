May 2 Quali-Smart Holdings Ltd:

* Co agreed to issue, and Benefit Global Limited agreed to subscribe for convertible notes with a principal amount of hk$80 million

* Convertible notes shall bear interest at simple interest rate of 6% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears

* Net proceeds from notes issuance will be used for repayment of liabilities, expansion of financial services business under Crosby Group