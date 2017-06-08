Qatar Airways to buy 4.75 percent stake in American Airlines
DOHA, June 22 Qatar Airways said on Thursday it intends to buy a stake of up to 4.75 percent in American Airlines and that it hoped to build a passive shareholding in the U.S. airline.
June 8 Quality Care Properties Inc:
* Quality care properties says seeks forward commitment for acquisition financing at closing up to $400 million of term debt, $100 million of l/c support-sec filing
* Quality care properties inc - would like to "have a commitment in place asap, and in any event by June 15" Source text (bit.ly/2siNW3f) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday that he was concerned about Ford Motor Co's announcement earlier this week that it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States.