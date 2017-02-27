BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank approve issue of equity shares worth 11 bln rupees to Indian govt
* Says approved issue of equity shares worth 11 billion rupees to Indian government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Quality Houses Pcl:
* FY profit for the year 3.08 billion baht versus 3.11 billion baht
* FY total revenue 19.31 billion baht versus 20.56 billion baht Source text: [bit.ly/2m2lXBD] Further company coverage:
* Says approved issue of equity shares worth 11 billion rupees to Indian government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 gross profit 66 million dinars versus 67.7 million dinars year ago