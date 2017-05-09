BRIEF-China Fortune Land's unit to issue up to 1 bln yuan assets-backed notes
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.33 million) assets-backed notes
May 9 Quality Houses Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 652.8 million baht versus 744.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 20 Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China improved in the second quarter of 2017 from the first quarter, according to a survey by the People's Bank of China published on Tuesday.