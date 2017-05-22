BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC
May 22 Quality Houses Pcl
Anant Asavabhokhin has resigned from his position as director of the company, effective from may 22, 2017 onwards
JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd