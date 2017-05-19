BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Quality Systems Inc
* Reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66 to $0.74
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $512 million to $530 million
* Q4 revenue $132.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $128.5 million
* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $520.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quality Systems Inc says plan to accelerate investments in research and development and commercial capacities for the current fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
