April 28 Quam Ltd:

* Expected to report a loss for year as compared with audited consolidated profit for year ended 31 March 2016

* Expected result due to one-time expenses incurred as a result of change of control event that occurred in January 2017 as well as challenging trading conditions

* Expected to report a loss for year as compared with audited consolidated profit for year ended 31 march 2016 of approximately HK$24.7 mln