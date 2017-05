March 22 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd

* Says unit Oceanwide Holdings International Financial Development Co has sold 75 million shares in Quam Ltd on March 21, reducing its holdings to 70.73 percent after transaction

* Says the disposal of shares was to assist Quam to restore its public float in compliance with Hong Kong stock exchange regulations

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mqxxYk

