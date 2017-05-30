REFILE-AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
May 30 Quanex Building Products Corp
* Quanex Building Products announces second quarter 2017 results and reaffirms full year 2017 guidance
* Q2 sales $209.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.3 million
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates "significant" improvement in leverage ratio by year-end 2017
* "confident in achieving our second half margin expansion and cash flow expectations"
* "comfortable with our previously disclosed 2017 guidance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)