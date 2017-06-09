UPDATE 1-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
June 9 Quanta Computer Inc
* Says May sales up 6.1 percent y/y at T$74.3 billion ($2.47 billion)
